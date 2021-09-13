Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 75,579 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,579 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Tenable worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after buying an additional 262,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 218,866 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB opened at $46.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.15 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $58,062.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,152.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $321,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,414 shares of company stock worth $6,926,792. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TENB. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.