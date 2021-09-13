Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 77,701 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,701 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $25.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on OPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

