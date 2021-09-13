Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,290 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

