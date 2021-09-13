Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,580 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Meritage Homes worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTH. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,500,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,159,000 after purchasing an additional 465,308 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,201,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,979,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250,044 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $104.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

