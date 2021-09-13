Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of The Bancorp worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 646.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.45.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

