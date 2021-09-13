Ryan Mangold Buys 170 Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ryan Mangold bought 166 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($195.19).

On Monday, July 12th, Ryan Mangold acquired 179 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($196.45).

Shares of FGP stock opened at GBX 88.95 ($1.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. FirstGroup plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.75.

FGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 81.60 ($1.07).

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

