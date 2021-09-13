Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.38.

SBRA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,206. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

