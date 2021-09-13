Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.50

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 8670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $530.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,493,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after buying an additional 421,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 141,645 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,369.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,373,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,952 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,290,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,014,000. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

