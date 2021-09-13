Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.19.

SB stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

