SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading Up 15.3% This Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00003360 BTC on exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $499.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00079060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00123090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00175212 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,087.02 or 1.00047353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.30 or 0.07205700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.85 or 0.00929415 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002947 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 850,943 coins and its circulating supply is 823,803 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

