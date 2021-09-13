Safe Haven Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $13.95 million and $674,426.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

