SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Cap Hits $7.52 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $5,902.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,173.42 or 0.99954911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00081299 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.71 or 0.00857875 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.13 or 0.00438409 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00300189 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004684 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00072268 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

