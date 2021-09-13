Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFSHF shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFSHF remained flat at $$16.49 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 730. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

