Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFSHF remained flat at $$16.49 on Monday. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730. Safestore has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

