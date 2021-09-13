Safex Token (SFT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 115.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 151.6% higher against the US dollar. Safex Token has a market cap of $14.78 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 75.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

