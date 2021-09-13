saffron.finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $277,612.00 (SFI)

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. saffron.finance has a market capitalization of $51.82 million and $277,612.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. One saffron.finance coin can now be bought for $567.56 or 0.01277940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00059732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00151930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00042964 BTC.

saffron.finance Profile

saffron.finance is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 92,123 coins and its circulating supply is 91,302 coins. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance . saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

