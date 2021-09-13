salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s 6th Largest Position

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 3.4% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $25,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.95. The company had a trading volume of 198,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.76. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The company has a market capitalization of $247.64 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,058,997. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

