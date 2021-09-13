salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $257.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.15 and its 200 day moving average is $234.76. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total transaction of $5,237,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,058,997 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

