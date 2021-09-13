salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $257.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $251.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,141,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,140,072.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total value of $5,237,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,058,997 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.