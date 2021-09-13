Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,349 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Sally Beauty worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.