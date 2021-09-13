Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $15.52

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.52, but opened at $16.65. Sasol shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 5,333 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 694.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

