SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $360.75.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $352.08. 11,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,225. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.64 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.56. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 905.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.