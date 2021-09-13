Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Shares Up 0.8%

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) shot up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.95. 51,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 163,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sberbank of Russia in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 38.59%.

About Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

