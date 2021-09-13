Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is Van ECK Associates Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,746,152 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises 1.3% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.23% of Schlumberger worth $549,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.