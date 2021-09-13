Schroders (LON:SDR) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,840.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,840 ($50.17) and last traded at GBX 3,809 ($49.76), with a volume of 889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,791 ($49.53).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,603.57 ($47.08).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,680.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,590.19. The stock has a market cap of £10.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Schroders’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

