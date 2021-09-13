Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Raised by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,372 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $39,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 117,672 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $1,661,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 31,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 52,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,149. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.26.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

