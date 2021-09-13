Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $81.05.

