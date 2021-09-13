Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Boosted by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,405 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.6% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,955,000 after purchasing an additional 298,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,800,000 after purchasing an additional 322,871 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $76.28 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $78.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.23.

