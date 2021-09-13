Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,453 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 10.0% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 0.80% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $214,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,955,000 after purchasing an additional 298,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,800,000 after acquiring an additional 322,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $76.37. 39,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,402. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average is $75.23. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

