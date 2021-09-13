Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Raised by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 183,547 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 440.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 169,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 137,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.94. 15,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,547. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

