Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SCRYY. UBS Group raised shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Commerzbank raised shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,397. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

