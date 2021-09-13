Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 98,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 837,228 shares.The stock last traded at $35.00 and had previously closed at $34.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCR. Macquarie lowered Score Media and Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Score Media and Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 350.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCR. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,892,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,785,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,946,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Score Media and Gaming by 2,584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,213 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 200,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

