Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 30,000 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $5,546,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:AVLR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.76. The stock had a trading volume of 599,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,432. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of -195.49 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.51. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Avalara by 400.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 158.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 451,803 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,353,000 after acquiring an additional 327,455 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

