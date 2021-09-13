scPharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of scPharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 7.78.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

