ScPrime Reaches Market Cap of $1.92 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $1,305.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00076234 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00058591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00123127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00153720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002779 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,441,132 coins and its circulating supply is 37,757,521 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

