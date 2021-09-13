ScPrime (SCP) Hits Market Cap of $2.07 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. ScPrime has a market cap of $2.07 million and $4,310.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00077042 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00123448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00174114 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,457,374 coins and its circulating supply is 37,773,763 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

