SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, September 29th

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) shares are going to split on Wednesday, September 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 29th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCSKF opened at $66.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.15. SCSK has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $66.85.

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

