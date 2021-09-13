Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s Largest Position

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,804 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. SEA comprises approximately 30.5% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. owned about 0.17% of SEA worth $235,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 8.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 1.4% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.17.

SE traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $321.20. 103,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a one year low of $141.85 and a one year high of $359.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.56.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

