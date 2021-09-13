SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SeaChange International.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other SeaChange International news, Chairman Robert M. Pons acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 507,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,283.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.09. 929,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.