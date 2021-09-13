Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to report sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

SEE opened at $58.08 on Monday. Sealed Air has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Sealed Air by 23.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Sealed Air by 32.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

