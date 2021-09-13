Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Equities research analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.80. 38,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.