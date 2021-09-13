Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $153.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.13. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $116.95 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,407,000 after purchasing an additional 45,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

