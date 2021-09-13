Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 13,558 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 190.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,558 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 578.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 32,507 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 677.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.75.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $300.64 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The company has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.66.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.