Securian Asset Management Inc Has $4.45 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of STAG Industrial worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,362,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,008,000 after buying an additional 108,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE STAG opened at $41.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

