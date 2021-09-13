Sei Investments Co. Acquires 49,473 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,473 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.73% of Titan Machinery worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TITN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

