Sei Investments Co. Acquires 7,034 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Assurant worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Assurant by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Assurant by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Assurant by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Assurant by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $167.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.11 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

