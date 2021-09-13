Sei Investments Co. Acquires 8,393 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 670,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 243,656 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,504,000 after acquiring an additional 175,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,879,000 after acquiring an additional 156,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 149,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 91,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $59.39 on Monday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARNA. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.79.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

