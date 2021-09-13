Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 281,137 Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 281,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of Cornerstone Building Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNR. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,573,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 1,831.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 817,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $6,956,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, Director George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,848,411.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNR opened at $16.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

