Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.31% of eHealth worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after acquiring an additional 750,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 132.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 81.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. HCSF Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 60.8% in the first quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 154,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 58,374 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EHTH. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

EHTH opened at $37.70 on Monday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $987.21 million, a PE ratio of 49.61 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.65 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

