Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,654 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

PTGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $45.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.58. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

